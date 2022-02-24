The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Announces $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the bank on Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has increased its dividend by 15.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a payout ratio of 42.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son to earn $3.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.0%.

Get Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

Shares of NTB stock opened at $38.80 on Thursday. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $41.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.93.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTB. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 20,623 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 5,642 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 116.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 7,029 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,048,000 after buying an additional 11,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 6,866 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (Get Rating)

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.