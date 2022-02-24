The Bank of Nova Scotia Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.07 Per Share (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) – Equities research analysts at Cormark cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report released on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $2.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.12. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s FY2022 earnings at $8.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.95 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BNS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia to a “buy” rating and set a C$87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$94.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Veritas Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$92.02.

BNS stock opened at C$91.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$91.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$84.29. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of C$74.09 and a 52-week high of C$95.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$110.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.82.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported C$2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.93 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.80 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

