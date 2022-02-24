The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Stock Position Boosted by Man Group plc

Man Group plc boosted its stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Chemours were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CC. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 6,486.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chemours during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Chemours by 188.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Chemours by 146.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Chemours news, SVP David C. Shelton sold 9,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $294,009.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark P. Vergnano sold 99,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $2,991,042.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,336 shares of company stock worth $3,806,890 in the last 90 days. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CC opened at $28.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.95. The Chemours Company has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $38.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). Chemours had a return on equity of 70.34% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.55%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Chemours from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.56.

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

