The Force Protocol One Day Trading Volume Tops $4.02 Million (FOR)

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 24th. Over the last seven days, The Force Protocol has traded flat against the dollar. One The Force Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges. The Force Protocol has a total market cap of $10.43 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00009662 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.38 or 0.00233365 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000432 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 28.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000163 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Force Protocol Profile

The Force Protocol (CRYPTO:FOR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi . The Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

Buying and Selling The Force Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Force Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Force Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

