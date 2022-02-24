The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) a €22.00 Price Target

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) has been given a €22.00 ($25.00) price target by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.53% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €23.00 ($26.14) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($23.86) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.50 ($30.11) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($30.68) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, DZ Bank set a €22.50 ($25.57) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €23.17 ($26.33).

DTE traded down €0.15 ($0.18) on Thursday, reaching €16.48 ($18.72). The stock had a trading volume of 10,953,963 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €16.51 and a 200-day moving average of €16.92. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of €12.72 ($14.45) and a fifty-two week high of €18.13 ($20.60).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

