The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) by 84.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 386,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 177,259 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.19% of Greenbrier Companies worth $16,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 18.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 556,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,248,000 after buying an additional 11,708 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 45.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 32,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,496,000 after purchasing an additional 24,505 shares in the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

GBX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stephens upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.50.

Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $42.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.06. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.19 and a fifty-two week high of $50.21.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 7th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $550.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Greenbrier Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.35%.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Wheels, Repair and Parts and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.