The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:HSL) Insider Acquires £21,440 in Stock

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:HSL – Get Rating) insider Kevin Carter acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,072 ($14.58) per share, with a total value of £21,440 ($29,158.17).

Shares of HSL stock opened at GBX 1,024 ($13.93) on Thursday. The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,014 ($13.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,378 ($18.74). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,153.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,224.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.03, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of £764.95 million and a P/E ratio of 2.07.

Get The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a GBX 7 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.05%.

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.