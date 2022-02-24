The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stock Holdings in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,626 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,867 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.05% of Mitek Systems worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MITK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 777,883 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,982,000 after purchasing an additional 122,382 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,425,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,707,000 after purchasing an additional 71,472 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 730,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,073,000 after purchasing an additional 25,762 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $638,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

In other news, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 3,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $51,143.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 2,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $43,999.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,760 shares of company stock worth $655,426. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MITK opened at $14.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.17. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $23.29. The stock has a market cap of $631.69 million, a PE ratio of 68.29 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $32.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MITK. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mitek Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.10.

About Mitek Systems (Get Rating)

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.