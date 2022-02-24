The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stake in Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,749 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Vivint Smart Home were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 144.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in Vivint Smart Home by 115.8% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Vivint Smart Home by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 31,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Vivint Smart Home by 18.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Vivint Smart Home by 3.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VVNT opened at $6.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.80. Vivint Smart Home, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $19.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.63.

VVNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vivint Smart Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Imperial Capital upgraded Vivint Smart Home from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Vivint Smart Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.29.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

