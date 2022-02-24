The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stock Holdings in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,052 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.05% of Rite Aid worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rite Aid by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,133,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,681,000 after buying an additional 29,466 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rite Aid by 8.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,797,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,124,000 after buying an additional 385,629 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Rite Aid by 17.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,698,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,694,000 after buying an additional 250,329 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the third quarter worth $6,733,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rite Aid by 13.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 447,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,300,000 after buying an additional 54,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Heyward R. Donigan bought 14,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.93 per share, for a total transaction of $199,895.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RAD opened at $9.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $502.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.70. Rite Aid Co. has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $28.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. Rite Aid’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Rite Aid Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

