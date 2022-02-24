The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 2,126 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,119 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,126 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Alphatec by 28.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,012 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 10,397 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alphatec by 6.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182,759 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,417,000 after purchasing an additional 69,561 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in Alphatec in the third quarter worth approximately $5,016,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Alphatec in the third quarter worth approximately $4,228,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Alphatec by 341.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,529 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Shares of ATEC stock opened at $9.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $946.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.02. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $19.36.

In other Alphatec news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 20,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $235,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Evan Bakst bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.57 per share, for a total transaction of $105,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $172,080 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ATEC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Alphatec from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Alphatec in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.57.

Alphatec Profile (Get Rating)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.