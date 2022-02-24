The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 3,279 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,237 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,279 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 8.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,099 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in A10 Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,138,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in A10 Networks by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,114,333 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,021,000 after buying an additional 10,202 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in A10 Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,195,000. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new position in A10 Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,681,000. 87.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATEN. BWS Financial increased their price target on A10 Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

In other news, CFO Brian Becker sold 4,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $62,753.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 2,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $41,406.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 762,174 shares of company stock worth $11,436,276. Company insiders own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATEN stock opened at $13.43 on Thursday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $19.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.55. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.08.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 37.95%. The business had revenue of $70.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is 16.95%.

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

