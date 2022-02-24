The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Insider Sells $345,028.60 in Stock

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total transaction of $345,028.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NYSE PGR traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $102.43. 167,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,084,996. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $85.50 and a 52-week high of $111.85. The company has a market capitalization of $59.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.26 and its 200-day moving average is $98.48.
Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.09). Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,790,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,700,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,588 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Progressive by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,182,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,790,308,000 after purchasing an additional 572,891 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Progressive by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,353,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,478,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924,541 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,726,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $967,325,000 after purchasing an additional 248,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Progressive by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,955,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $919,293,000 after purchasing an additional 134,593 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised shares of Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Edward Jones cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.67.
Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.
