The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Insider Sells $345,028.60 in Stock

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total transaction of $345,028.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE PGR traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $102.43. 167,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,084,996. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $85.50 and a 52-week high of $111.85. The company has a market capitalization of $59.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.26 and its 200-day moving average is $98.48.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.09). Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,790,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,700,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,588 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Progressive by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,182,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,790,308,000 after purchasing an additional 572,891 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Progressive by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,353,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,478,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924,541 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,726,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $967,325,000 after purchasing an additional 248,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Progressive by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,955,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $919,293,000 after purchasing an additional 134,593 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised shares of Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Edward Jones cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

