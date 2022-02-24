The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.13 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Timken’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.15 billion. Timken posted sales of $1.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Timken will report full year sales of $4.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.52 billion to $4.61 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.77 billion to $4.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Timken.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.62 million. Timken had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 16.00%. Timken’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.33.

Shares of TKR stock traded down $1.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.43. Timken has a 1-year low of $62.96 and a 1-year high of $92.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Timken’s payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Timken by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 8,584 shares in the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Timken by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 117,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,661,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Timken by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 156,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,609,000 after purchasing an additional 16,739 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Timken by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 155,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Timken by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

