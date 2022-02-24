The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,307 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 8,273 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 58,925 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 64,699 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.82. The stock had a trading volume of 229,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,703,220. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.85 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.11. The company has a market cap of $73.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TJX. Gordon Haskett dropped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.80.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

