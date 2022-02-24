The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,837 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,435 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 0.8% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,795,456 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $20,265,797,000 after buying an additional 314,932 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,970,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,220 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,284,577 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,770,379,000 after purchasing an additional 355,101 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,105,472 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,878,713,000 after purchasing an additional 380,200 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 13.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,694,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,809,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,212 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $145.19. 418,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,553,522. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.26 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.34 billion, a PE ratio of 86.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.76.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.92.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

