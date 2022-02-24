Theodore Blegen Sells 1,539 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.11, for a total transaction of $695,797.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Theodore Blegen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

On Monday, February 14th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,387 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.60, for a total transaction of $595,855.20.

On Monday, February 7th, Theodore Blegen sold 6,336 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total transaction of $2,529,838.08.

On Thursday, January 20th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.46, for a total transaction of $786,230.62.

On Monday, December 20th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.35, for a total transaction of $899,841.95.

NASDAQ:MPWR traded up $23.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $455.14. The stock had a trading volume of 549,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,872. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $301.51 and a 1-year high of $580.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $443.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $484.90. The company has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 85.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.95.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.24. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $336.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.43%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MPWR shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $552.22.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 631.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 63,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,791,000 after buying an additional 54,842 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 18.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 245,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,884,000 after purchasing an additional 38,991 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 18.1% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 20,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.