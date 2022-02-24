Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Price Target Increased to $12.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.72% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Theravance Biopharma from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.94.

TBPH opened at $9.11 on Thursday. Theravance Biopharma has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $22.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.65, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.09). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBPH. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the third quarter worth $52,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the third quarter worth $78,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 420.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 8,717 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the third quarter worth $94,000. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

