Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Increases Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the medical research company on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Thermo Fisher Scientific has raised its dividend by 52.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a dividend payout ratio of 4.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Thermo Fisher Scientific to earn $21.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.8%.

NYSE:TMO opened at $528.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $208.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12 month low of $433.52 and a 12 month high of $672.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $600.98 and its 200 day moving average is $597.72.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.27 by $1.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 23.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $645.31.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total value of $845,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total value of $17,013,369.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,002,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Tiger Eye Capital LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,379.7% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC now owns 6,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

