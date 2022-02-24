Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Avondale Wealth Management

Avondale Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 200.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 45 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.6% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 285.7% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at $37,000. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $645.31.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total value of $17,013,369.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total value of $845,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $531.17. The stock had a trading volume of 37,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,088. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $600.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $597.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.52 and a 1 year high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.27 by $1.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

