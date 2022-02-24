Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 1.5% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $51,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 703 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 691 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total transaction of $17,013,369.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total value of $845,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TMO traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $526.76. The company had a trading volume of 26,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,088. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $600.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $597.72. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $433.52 and a one year high of $672.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.27 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.83%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

