Theta Fuel Trading Down 32.9% Over Last 7 Days (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000424 BTC on popular exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $800.17 million and approximately $86.23 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 32.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.76 or 0.00198703 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001059 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00023094 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $141.21 or 0.00396558 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00059419 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00007908 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

