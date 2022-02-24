Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $16.95 Million Position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,166 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.37% of Selective Insurance Group worth $16,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SIGI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

In other news, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $475,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SIGI opened at $78.04 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.09 and a 1 year high of $91.46.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.15. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.93%.

Selective Insurance Group Profile (Get Rating)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.