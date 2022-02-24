Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 158,028 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,017,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 158,028 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.31% of MGIC Investment worth $15,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 21,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 56,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 63,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

Several analysts have commented on MTG shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.07.

In related news, Director Daniel A. Arrigoni purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $70,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MGIC Investment stock opened at $15.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.20 and a 200-day moving average of $15.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.33.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $294.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.90 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 53.56% and a return on equity of 13.59%. MGIC Investment’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.30%.

About MGIC Investment (Get Rating)

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.