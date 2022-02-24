Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 1,990 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,574 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.41% of Ameris Bancorp worth $14,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCB. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,825,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,367,000 after buying an additional 2,059,643 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 47,565.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 860,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,636,000 after purchasing an additional 858,556 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,115,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,969,000 after purchasing an additional 573,698 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,221,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 5.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,060,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,778,000 after buying an additional 156,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens boosted their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of ABCB stock opened at $48.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.76 and its 200 day moving average is $50.84. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $44.92 and a twelve month high of $59.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 35.27%. The business had revenue of $248.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.09%.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $47,336.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

