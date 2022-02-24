Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 22,490 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,490 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.66% of CSW Industrials worth $13,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 33.3% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSWI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSW Industrials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CSW Industrials in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total value of $34,345.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSW Industrials stock opened at $115.10 on Thursday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.14 and a 52 week high of $145.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 0.83.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $136.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is 16.95%.

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products, fire and smoke protection products, architecturally-specified building products, and storage, filtration and application equipment.

