Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 4,080 Shares of Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,019,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,080 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 3.43% of Duluth worth $13,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DLTH. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Duluth by 318.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Duluth by 261.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duluth during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Duluth by 189.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Duluth during the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

DLTH has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Duluth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Duluth from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Duluth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTH opened at $13.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $401.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.84. Duluth Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $12.91 and a 52 week high of $20.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.73 and a 200 day moving average of $14.94.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.28. Duluth had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $145.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

