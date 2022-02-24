Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.06% of Invitation Homes worth $14,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,534,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.0% in the third quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 166,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,387,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 7.0% in the third quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. now owns 802,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,134,000 after buying an additional 52,195 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 455.7% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 29,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 23,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 31.5% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,410,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,067,000 after buying an additional 338,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $37.42 on Thursday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.43 and a 52 week high of $45.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.21. The firm has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of 83.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $520.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.34 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 195.56%.

In related news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total value of $980,981.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.77.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

