Tietto Minerals Limited (ASX:TIE) Insider Francis Harper Sells 2,000,000 Shares

Tietto Minerals Limited (ASX:TIE – Get Rating) insider Francis Harper sold 2,000,000 shares of Tietto Minerals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.60 ($0.43), for a total transaction of A$1,200,000.00 ($863,309.35).
The company has a current ratio of 10.57, a quick ratio of 10.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Tietto Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)
