Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,708,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,121 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 7.56% of Titan Machinery worth $44,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Titan Machinery by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Titan Machinery by 274.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Titan Machinery by 104,366.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,262 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Titan Machinery during the 3rd quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Titan Machinery during the 3rd quarter worth about $335,000. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TITN shares. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Titan Machinery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered Titan Machinery from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Titan Machinery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

TITN stock opened at $28.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $639.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.75. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.62 and a 1 year high of $38.58.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.88 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 2.71%. Titan Machinery’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

