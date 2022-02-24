TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target Lowered to $94.00 at Barclays

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from $98.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 50.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TJX. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.53.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $62.50 on Thursday. TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $59.85 and a 1 year high of $77.35. The firm has a market cap of $74.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.11.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The company had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 413.3% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

