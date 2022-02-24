Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $23.520-$23.520 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.16 billion-$17.16 billion.

OTCMKTS TOELY traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $113.99. The stock had a trading volume of 39,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,417. Tokyo Electron has a 1 year low of $92.13 and a 1 year high of $149.47. The stock has a market cap of $71.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tokyo Electron from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th.

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others.

