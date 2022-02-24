Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNXP opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.48. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.10.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 6,469.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,097,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020,193 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $94,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $327,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,321,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,422,000 after purchasing an additional 820,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 389.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,108,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.36% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.

