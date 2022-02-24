Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Price Target Raised to C$24.00 at Scotiabank

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TORXF. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.25.

TORXF stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,233. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.79. Torex Gold Resources has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $15.52.

Torex Gold Resources, Inc is a Canadian based resource company, which engages in the exploration and development of precious metal resources with a focus on gold. It holds interest in Morelos gold project. The company was founded on November 13, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

