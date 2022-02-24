Toronto-Dominion Bank’s (TD) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Cormark

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by Cormark in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$99.00 to C$111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.73 to C$111.31 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$108.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$101.61.

Shares of TSE TD opened at C$104.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$101.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$92.58. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of C$76.80 and a 52-week high of C$109.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$190.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.56.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported C$2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.97 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.98 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.6300005 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Ajai Bambawale sold 19,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$95.06, for a total value of C$1,833,517.28. Also, Senior Officer Theresa Lynn Currie sold 53,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$94.88, for a total value of C$5,097,333.12.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

