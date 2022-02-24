Toroso Investments LLC Acquires 772 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sysco by 1.2% in the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.6% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 22,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 5.4% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.7% during the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.5% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 32,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 75,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $6,452,186.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total transaction of $186,047.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,720 shares of company stock worth $8,310,393. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYY opened at $84.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.11. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $86.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The stock has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.71, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.14). Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The firm had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

SYY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.44.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

