Toroso Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 208.9% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SWKS shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Summit Insights cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.70.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $133.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 4.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.91. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.72 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.97%.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total value of $228,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.01, for a total transaction of $1,570,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,308,825 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

