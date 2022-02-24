Toroso Investments LLC Buys 965 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 3.1% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 314,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,377,000 after purchasing an additional 9,437 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 106.8% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 20,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 10,749 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 12.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 452,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,591,000 after buying an additional 48,486 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Aflac by 49.9% during the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 23,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 7,794 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 6.5% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 28,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFL opened at $61.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $47.70 and a one year high of $66.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.69.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. Aflac’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aflac news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $1,354,512.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 9,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $519,681.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,516 shares of company stock valued at $5,715,309. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AFL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.57.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

