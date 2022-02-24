Toroso Investments LLC Has $350,000 Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,436 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Horizon by 20.5% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,998,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913,466 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in First Horizon by 3.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,877,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,359,000 after acquiring an additional 518,682 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in First Horizon by 7.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,838,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,018,000 after acquiring an additional 664,811 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in First Horizon by 5.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,262,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,600,000 after acquiring an additional 406,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 48.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,038,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608,767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon stock opened at $17.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.34. First Horizon Co. has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $19.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 30.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

In related news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $2,682,514.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FHN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush initiated coverage on First Horizon in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

