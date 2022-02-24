Toroso Investments LLC Makes New $370,000 Investment in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,790 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMX. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Terminix Global by 30.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,986,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,760,000 after acquiring an additional 469,307 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Terminix Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,235,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Terminix Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,305,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Terminix Global by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,541,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,219,000 after purchasing an additional 380,168 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Terminix Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,168,000.

TMX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Terminix Global from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Terminix Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.80.

Shares of NYSE:TMX opened at $41.37 on Thursday. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.30 and a 52 week high of $53.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

