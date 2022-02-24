Toroso Investments LLC Sells 1,684 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Toroso Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTLT opened at $94.19 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.19. The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.86 and a 52 week high of $142.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTLT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.33.

In other news, Director Peter Zippelius sold 3,000,000 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total value of $387,900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 2,325 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $240,381.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,492,073 shares of company stock worth $438,447,546 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

