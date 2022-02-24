TownSquare Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK)

TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Traeger in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Traeger in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Traeger in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Traeger in the third quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Traeger in the third quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COOK opened at $8.78 on Thursday. Traeger Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $32.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

In related news, insider James H. Hardy, Jr. purchased 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $50,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Traeger from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Traeger from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Traeger from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Traeger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Traeger from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

