TownSquare Capital LLC Cuts Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

TownSquare Capital LLC lowered its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 111.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 26,904 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 143.5% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 58.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPC stock opened at $75.60 on Thursday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.12 and a fifty-two week high of $83.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $1.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 171.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WPC shares. StockNews.com upgraded W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

