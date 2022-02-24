TownSquare Capital LLC Invests $37,000 in Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI)

TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 100.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,680 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 98.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 12,479 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 13.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pluristem Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, Director Zami Aberman purchased 80,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $145,108.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

PSTI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Pluristem Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Pluristem Therapeutics stock opened at $1.69 on Thursday. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $6.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 6.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.13.

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts expect that Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in cell therapy development. It develops placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of multiple ischemic, inflammatory and hematologic conditions. The firm focuses on the development, clinical trials and manufacturing of cell therapeutics and related technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.