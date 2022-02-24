TownSquare Capital LLC Takes $213,000 Position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,070 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in América Móvil by 29.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,489 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in América Móvil by 41.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in América Móvil by 41.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in América Móvil by 4.9% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 16,393 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. raised its position in América Móvil by 0.5% during the third quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 187,373 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

Get América Móvil alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of América Móvil stock opened at $17.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $12.69 and a 12-month high of $21.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.59.

América Móvil Profile (Get Rating)

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.