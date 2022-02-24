Tracy A. Atkinson Sells 5,340 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stock

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $499,984.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

RTX stock opened at $92.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $71.99 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.77. The stock has a market cap of $138.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.08.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $502,000. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 42,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 9,356 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $2,986,000. Bullseye Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 9,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

