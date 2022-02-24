Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Doma (NYSE:DOMA)

Doma Holdings Inc (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 2,535 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,660% compared to the typical volume of 144 call options.
NYSE:DOMA opened at $2.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.04. Doma has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $10.55.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DOMA shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Doma in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Doma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Doma from $14.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.88.
Doma Company Profile (Get Rating)
Capitol Investment Corp. V entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Doma.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Doma (DOMA)
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Doma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.