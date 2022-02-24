Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on CEMIG (NYSE:CIG)

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 6,652 call options on the company. This is an increase of 4,755% compared to the average volume of 137 call options.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CEMIG stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CEMIG were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CIG opened at $2.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. CEMIG has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $2.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.48.

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

