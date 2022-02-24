TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TRU. Atlantic Securities raised TransUnion from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered TransUnion from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered TransUnion from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.92.

Shares of TRU stock opened at $86.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.87 and its 200-day moving average is $112.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30 and a beta of 1.31. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $83.11 and a 52 week high of $125.35.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $789.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.79 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 23.01%. TransUnion’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $4,973,069.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total value of $75,442.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,589,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,590,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,719 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in TransUnion by 223.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,392,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,197 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TransUnion in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,027,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in TransUnion by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,824,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,204,000 after acquiring an additional 943,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in TransUnion by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,289,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,129,000 after acquiring an additional 802,342 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

