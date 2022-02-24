TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $789.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.79 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS.

TransUnion stock opened at $86.12 on Thursday. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $83.11 and a twelve month high of $125.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30 and a beta of 1.31.

In other news, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $4,973,069.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total transaction of $75,442.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in TransUnion by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on TRU shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of TransUnion from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on TransUnion from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered TransUnion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.92.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

